Freight traffic is up in the State of Ohio, helping keep ODOT projects funded

The pandemic has caused a lot of financial issues for the State of Ohio, but when it comes to funding for future road projects that revenue stream seems to be stronger than expected.
In a recent visit to Findlay, we ask the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks about how future projects could be impacted with less people on the road during the pandemic, especially at the start of the “Stay at Home” order in Ohio this past spring. In one week in April, ODOT was reporting a 46% drop in traffic across the state. While traffic has picked up during the summer months, Director Marchbanks says one sector has been strong through it all.
“Even though the pandemic has impact that civilian traffic, our freight traffic is actually up,” says Jack Marchbanks, Dir. of Ohio Department of Transportation. “We’re up 8% over 2019 and that boggles the mind when you think about all the things had gone through with a COVID-19 pandemic. But it shows you how important freight movements and logistics are for the State of Ohio and how important is to our economy. Because this freight you see moving creates jobs and has actually puts money into the coffers for ODOT.”
One project that was fully funded before the pandemic was the $114 million construction project of a 5 mile stretch of I75 through Findlay. ODOT says the project will be complete in October and the final reconstructed ramp will actually be open Sunday night.