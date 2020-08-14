LIMA, Ohio - A warm and more humid weather pattern to kick of the weekend. We should see a few thunderstorms each afternoon from today through Sunday before a pattern change arrives next week.
The morning hours will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Keep an eye to the sky anytime after 12pm for showers and storms to develop. They will be scattered, but the storms may be torrential rain producers where they do set up shop. This could lead to flash flooding. However, there will be many backyards that don't receive a drop today.
With elevated levels of pollution, Allen county is under an ozone alert from 8AM to 6PM Friday. Voluntary measures to limit pollution include carpooling and waiting to refuel vehicles or mowing until after 6pm.
Saturday brings much of the same. We should see a good deal of sunshine along a few storms lighting up the radar in the afternoon. If anything, trends suggest fewer storms tomorrow vs. today. With the day looking sunnier than previously expected, we have bumped up the highs into the middle 80s.
Sunday, a cold front will pass the area. Most of the viewing area is under a marginal severe risk for isolated damaging wind. This will likely be a fast moving and broken line of storms. This means parts of the area may not receive any rain this weekend.
Next week is shaping up to be fantastic. Nearly weather perfection with highs close to 80°, and lows in the 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels will be low.