LIMA, Ohio - We are starting off our Friday with the coldest air of the season so far! Temperatures in many spots dropped to the freezing mark this morning. Sunshine will warm us to the middle 50s during the afternoon, a solid 10° below normal.
Expect a chilly evening for high school football with temperatures in the 40s. Lows overnight will drop near freezing with areas of frost.
The weekend doesn't look bad. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with a slight warm-up near 60°. Saturday night will be much milder as lows only fall to the mid-upper 40s. Most of Sunday should be dry but cloudy as highs rebound to the lower 60s. Showers are expected to arrive by the evening hours as a cold front moves through.
A more unsettled weather pattern is expected next week as a frontal boundary wiggles back and forth all week long. Waves of showers are expected through the week, but there will be plenty of dry periods as well. We will keep Tuesday dry, but bring back showers and eventually possible thunderstorms late week. Temperatures will be chilly on Monday, but a rebound well into the 60s is expected by mid to late week. Stay tuned to updates over the weekend as we fine-tune those rain chances and temperatures.