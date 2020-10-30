LIMA, Ohio - Dry weather will finally return to the area today as the chilly temperatures remain. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 40s.
Expect a very cold night with frosty conditions. The entire area will drop below freezing by Saturday morning. Our southern viewing area is under a freeze warning, where the growing season technically has not concluded yet.
Expect sunny skies on Saturday with a slight warm-up. Highs will warm to 50-55° after the cold morning. For the areas with trick-or-treating tomorrow, expect upper 40s during the early evening with quiet weather conditions. Temperatures actually hold in the 40s Saturday night as a cold front approaches. We should see good viewing of the full moon, especially prior to midnight. Sunday will turn into a cold and windy day! Our high will reach 46° during the morning, but fall to the 30s by mid to late afternoon. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are expected during the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. A passing snow flurry or two will be possible during the evening. Better chances expected in far northeast Ohio in the lake-effect snow belt areas.
After a cold start Monday, we turn things around in a BIG way next week! Election Day warms to the 50s with sunny skies, then the 60s each day after that. As of now, data suggests 60s may continue through the following weekend!