All eyes on the weather today as the threat for severe storms will ramp up later in the afternoon through the evening. Damaging winds are the highest concern, but isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding are also threats to monitor. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has a large chunk of the area under the enhanced severe level. This is a level 3 out of 5. The far northern area is under the slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Remember, this does not mean every location receives storms today. However, the atmosphere will be primed for severe weather and it is very likely for those storms to impact portions of our area.
The overall thoughts from the past few days remain unchanged. We are seeing the first round of activity bringing heavy downpours and storms throughout the mid and late morning hours. This should be diminishing around noon.
The first half of the afternoon should bring a lull in activity with some sunshine and only an isolated storm chance. As long as this occurs, we will develop more than sufficient energy in the atmosphere for our main severe weather window late afternoon and early evening. Most data indicates the scattered severe storms can get going after 4PM, and the highest threat should be with us through about 8PM. As we head deeper into the night, the greater storm threat will shift south of the area, although another round of non-severe activity could roll back in toward daybreak Saturday.
Make sure you are keeping an eye on the weather today and have more than one way to receive weather warnings. Stay close to our updated forecasts as we can more accurately pinpoint when storms impact your area.
A marginal severe weather threat is in place for both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and storms are possible to start off Saturday. That should push away with a lot of dry time. Additional scattered showers and storms are possible later in the afternoon and evening, aided by a front stalled over the area. Sunday's risk looks more isolated, and mainly during the afternoon. There will be lots of dry time and not everyone receives the storms this weekend. If you hear thunder, the storm is too close to be outdoors safely.