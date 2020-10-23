LIMA, Ohio - A strong cold front will bring storms and a huge temperature drop during the late afternoon and evening hours. The morning hours should be dry, then isolated storms will become possible early to mid-afternoon. Storms will become most numerous toward the 5-8pm window. A few storms may contain damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out as well. It will be windy even outside of any severe storms.
Temperatures will drop like a rock tonight, going from the 70s at 6pm to 50s by 8-9pm. Lightning delays will be likely at the start of high school football playoff games, and light showers will linger behind the line of storms. Shower chances exit after midnight as temperatures tumble to the 30s by Saturday morning. In the span of roughly 12 hours, we will experience a 40° swing in the temperatures!
The weekend will be quiet but chilly. Temperatures may not escape the 40s in some backyards Saturday, and we'll be lucky to reach the middle 50s Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny.
Chilly weather stays consistent in the forecast next week. Highs will range from 50-55°, and most nights drop into the 30s. Showers will become likely Monday, with a few showers possible Tuesday and again Thursday.