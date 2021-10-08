Showers and storms overnight dropped a quarter to half an inch of rainfall across Allen County. The radar continues to show isolated pockets of heavy rain this morning, especially along the Indiana state line. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity is possible at any point today, although many dry hours are expected. There will probably be a lull area-wide around midday, as some partial sun develops for the afternoon. This sun will help build additional scattered rain and storms this afternoon and early evening. Localized heavy rain will be possible. Expect a warm and muggy day with highs in the middle 70s.
The radar will still have some isolated showers as the high school football games get underway this evening. Chances of rain continue to decrease hour by hour through late evening. Prepare for the possibility of rain, but know that showers will be brief in nature where they occur.
The weekend brings warm and drier weather to get outside. Our Saturday could start with patchy areas of dense fog. There is a low chance mention of a stray shower on Saturday, but generally it should be dry with increasing sunshine. Highs should hit the upper 70s. By Sunday, it turns a bit breezy with highs soaring toward the middle 80s. Near record highs are expected!
The 80s continue Monday. On Monday night, a front will slide through allowing for a slight cooldown in the 70s for the remainder of the week. A few showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few more showers are possible Thursday and Friday as a second front moves in. A decent drop in temperatures is finally possible for next weekend and the following week, but still near to above normal. At this point, it still appears too warm for frost through the third week of October!