LIMA, Ohio - Unseasonably mild air will greet you out the door this morning, and our Friday is shaping up to be a great day! Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s under a partly sunny sky. It will remain breezy with southwest winds at 15-25mph, but certainly not as "gusty" as yesterday.
Cooler air will work in tonight as a front works through. Winds will be light and skies will become mainly cloudy.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with only a small shower chance. Highs will reach the mid-upper 40s. Temperatures will drop to the lower-mid 30s by Sunday morning as widespread precipitation works in. We will be *just* cold enough to see the rain mixing with wet snow at times during the morning hours. Most of this will turn over to rain during the afternoon, then may briefly mix with snow as it exits Sunday evening. Overall, temperatures look warm enough to keep the majority of this system a liquid event, but we will monitor the temperature trends closely.
Next week will begin dry and cool on Monday, then we expect our next system to arrive by Tuesday night-Wednesday with rain. This system is expected to bring milder air with several chances to hit the 50s later next week, including on Thanksgiving.