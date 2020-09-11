LIMA, Ohio - Our Friday is getting off to a cloudy and cool start, but no fog issues like the past couple of mornings. We'll track much warmer conditions returning this weekend along with a storm threat.
TODAY: Clouds will be a bit stubborn once again, but drier air should allow for some sun to break through this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: A great evening for high school football! Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Just cool enough for a light jacket or sweatshirt.
SATURDAY: Summer returns! Skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will quickly warm into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. An isolated storm or two will be possible during the afternoon, but chances will greatly increase later in the evening.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms likely. A marginal risk for strong winds underneath any stronger storms, but anything severe would be brief and localized. Lows will only fall to the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and clouds in the morning will give way to a dry afternoon with increasing sunshine. Highs near 80°.
NEXT WEEK: We are still on track for fantastic weather Monday-Wednesday. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There is a low threat for a storm next Thursday as another front passes, but overall the week looks quiet.