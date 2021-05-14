The beautiful weather continues for our Friday with lots of sunshine and highs approaching 70° during the afternoon. Winds will be minimal at 3 to 6 mph.
Expect dry weather for Saturday with morning sunshine and increasing clouds for the afternoon. It will be very pleasant with light winds and highs at 70°. A chance for a few showers will work in after midnight Saturday night. For Sunday, the best chance to see a few showers is in the morning, with low rain chances for the afternoon. Highs once again near 70°.
Confidence is high for warm weather next week, but there is low confidence regarding rain chances. A frontal boundary will bring a chance for showers and storms Monday, with the greatest likelihood to our south. This frontal system is going to become "stuck" over portions of the Ohio Valley and southern Plains next week as the steering jet stream winds shift north over Canada. With the jet stream well to the north, there is nothing to move this system very quickly. Placement will make the difference between a rather dry week or an active one. For now, we will go with a dry day Tuesday, then a daily storm chance Wednesday through Friday. These rains will be isolated to scattered and largely fueled by daytime heating in the afternoon hours. Check back over the coming days as we get a better handle on those chances. Temperatures will run well in the 70s, with 80° possible for the second half of the week.