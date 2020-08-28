LIMA, Ohio - One more very warm and humid day along with a greater threat to see scattered storms. Much nicer weather arrives for the weekend.
The greatest threat for scattered storms will develop by noon onward through the early evening. Scattered is the key word as there will unfortunately be "gaps" where areas miss out. The storms are capable of dumping torrential rains and producing strong wind gusts and hail. A few storms may reach severe limits. Highs will reach the upper 80s and there will be partly sunny skies outside of the storms.
Football Friday Night kick-off could see a few isolated storms, but the good news is storm coverage will be greatly diminishing after 7pm. While an isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out, many games will go off without a hitch. It will be warm and muggy as temperatures hover in the upper 70s through late evening.
A cold front will pass the area Saturday morning. A spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but those chances will end by noon onward as skies will become increasingly sunny. A breezy northwest wind will usher in lower humidity later in the day. Lows fall to the middle 50s by Sunday morning, followed by 70s and sunshine Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures remain "seasonable" as we end the month and kick off September. Next best chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday as a front passes.