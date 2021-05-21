Highs on Thursday reached 88° in Lima, and our Friday forecast looks like a carbon copy! Humidity levels will remain relatively low.
Grilling out this evening? Temperatures should remain in the 80s until sunset! A great evening for any outdoor plans.
A minor difference on Saturday will be an uptick in clouds, keeping our highs just a touch cooler in the middle 80s. We still expect a dry day. Expect a partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. A spotty shower or storm is possible, but the threat appears low.
A backdoor front (coming from the northeast) will stall over the area Monday. This brings the threat for a few showers and storms. Data yesterday had backed off, but the newest model runs are more aggressive with widely scattered storm coverage for our Monday. Exact placement of the boundary will be key regarding where the storms develop. We will fine-tune over the weekend.
Tuesday looks rather dry and hot with highs surging to the upper 80s. A 90° could occur again in parts of the area.
A front looks to move in Tuesday night and slowly pass on Wednesday, leading to a scattered storm threat.
For now, it appears Thursday should be dry with slightly cooler air. Another chance for storms may return next Friday.