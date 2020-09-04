LIMA, Ohio - A cold front swept through overnight bringing cooler and drier air through the area. A nice hint of fall continues tonight before a gradual warming trend takes hold.
TODAY:
Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day with a northwest breeze 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
TONIGHT:
Clear and cool. Lows will settle in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SATURDAY:
Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 80°.
SUNDAY:
Dry with increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
LABOR DAY:
Partly sunny with isolated storms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
NEXT WEEK:
Our local weather remains mainly dry through mid-week with highs in the 80s. A very strong cold front will stall just northwest of us, with a blast of October-like air engulfing the Plains and upper Midwest. For example, there could be a 20° difference between Lima and Chicago some days next week. We will monitor if that front ends up further southeast, but for now it appears we will stay on the warm side of it. Denver will go from 100° to snow within two days!! That air will greatly modify as it heads east, but our highs should drop back to the 70s next Thursday and Friday.