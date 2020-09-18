LIMA, Ohio - The coolest weather in 4 months is working into the area this weekend. Sunny skies will make the daytime hours quite pleasant, but our night-time lows will be downright chilly over the next few days.
Brilliant sunshine and cool temperatures throughout our Friday. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 60s. Those hazy skies we saw earlier this week have now pushed out, making for the bluest sky we've seen in days.
Heading out to high school football games tonight? It will be chilly. Kick-off temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with upper 40s by time the games wrap up.
Temperatures will eventually settle into the upper 30s, with localized mid 30s possible. This could lead to patchy frost. A frost advisory has been hoisted for Lima and points northwest.
An absolutely beautiful weekend ahead. It is technically the final weekend of summer, but fall is taking center stage. Highs reach the 60s, with lows once again dipping in the upper 30s Saturday night. Great weather to simmer a pot of chili on the stove, catch up on yard-work, or venture out to the many great parks around town.
Not ready for temperatures to stay this cool yet? You're in luck! A warming trend next week as the pattern stays bone dry. Highs will rebound into the 70s.