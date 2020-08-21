LIMA, Ohio - We are rounding out what has been a fantastic week of weather. Low humidity has made for very cool nights and warm afternoons, but the refreshing air mass will be lifting out heading through the weekend.
Dry weather for our Friday as afternoon highs reach the middle 80s. Thin, high-level clouds will stream in from the south, but plenty of sunshine should filter through.
The weekend will be a warm one with slightly muggy conditions. Latest data is even less suggestive of storm chances locally. We will mention a stray storm (best chance south), but we will leave the icons dry given the low likelihood of rain (20%). Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
Hot weather arrives next week. The latest forecast has several days of high 80s to 90° temperatures. The pattern remains dry until a front approaches late next week. There is a chance that front may team up with tropical moisture lifting in from the Gulf.
Not one, but two hurricanes are forecast to reach the Gulf coast next week. If this happens, it would be unprecedented. There was a case in September 1933 where we had a tropical storm and hurricane make landfall along the Gulf, but never two hurricanes at the same time. Obviously, if you have vacation plans near the Gulf next week, you need to begin reconsidering and ultimately changing those plans if future forecasts remain consistent.