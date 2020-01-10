A home is destroyed in an early morning blaze and the Lima Fire Department is trying to determine the cause.
The fire department was called out to 729 East Elm Street just after 3:30 a.m. Friday to find the home engulfed by flames. Everybody that lived at the home was able to get out and was unharmed. The fire destroyed the home, and the heat from the blaze caused damage to a neighboring home and cars in the driveway. The damage estimate is around $33,000, the home is considered a total loss. Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause. City crews were called in to take the home down.