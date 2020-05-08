Friday morning fire destroys vacant home in Lima

The Lima Fire Department is trying to figure out what started a blaze that destroyed a vacant house Friday morning.
Firefighters were called out to a home at the corner of Wayne and Collett streets just after 6:30 a.m. The home was fully engulfed when they started working on putting the fire out. The house was vacant and boarded up from a previous fire on Memorial Day Weekend of 2019. Neighbors say they saw the fire start on the top floor. The cause is under investigation and the house was considered a total loss.