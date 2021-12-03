A wave of very light showers and sprinkles is working across the northern half of the area to start the day. This activity is expected to gradually diminish and move out during the afternoon. Skies should trend partly sunny later in the day. Expect a spread in high temperatures from the lower 50s south to the lower 40s in the far north - around 48° for Lima.
Tonight looks quiet and chilly. There is potential for patchy fog late in the night and to start off our Saturday. Given below freezing temperatures, watch for isolated icy patches on bridges and overpasses early Saturday.
Saturday still looks like a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the middle 40s during the afternoon. Our news team will be collecting toys for our Truckload of Toys event from noon to 2:30pm at Walmart on Allentown. Every donation receives a free Kewpee Kewpon!
Sunday starts off cold, but will turn much warmer with highs peaking in the 50s during the evening. Our high actually occurs overnight into early Monday when we could see upper 50s for a brief time. As a strong cold front passes, temperatures will start crashing to the upper 30s by sunrise on Monday. Widespread rainfall is expected with this transition as well. The data has slowed the arrival of rain Sunday, meaning the area should remain dry into mid-afternoon. Rain overspreads the entire area Sunday evening, then exits around sunrise on Monday. A few flakes of snow could mix in as the moisture moves out.
Monday is very windy and cold. The pre-dawn high in the upper 50s will plummet to the lower 30s by the afternoon!! It should dry out, but don't be surprised to see a few flurries.
The chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday is looking weaker on the new model runs. At this point it looks minor, but changes could certainly occur on future data. The pattern is cold through Wednesday, then a nice warming trend occurs later in the week. The next wave could arrive later Thursday with a few showers. It's an active pattern developing toward mid-month. The data indicates a system bringing impactful weather to the area next weekend.