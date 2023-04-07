Friends of Lima gives a hand up to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Friends of Lima are once again helping those in need ahead of Easter Sunday.
Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen received a big donation, as the community organization helped the less fortunate on this Good Friday. The Friends of Lima have been working with institutions in the community all week, trying to give food pantries and other soup kitchens what they need to help the less fortunate.
"Today being Good Friday, we've noticed a need in our community for different food pantries that provide those free holiday meals to folks in the community so we've been able to do our rounds and provide them with different food items and products that they need. We've also established our Lima Community Garden and that's another way for different members in the community to come together into fellowship and have family fun together in the holiday spirit," stated Jewel Harris, Friends of Lima public relations specialist.
The Friends of Lima made it clear that they didn't want this to be a handout, but rather a hand-up.