Friends of St. Marys theater want to raise $3,000,000 to restore building

A group of St. Marys residents are trying to preserve a centerpiece of the city’s history for future generations.
The St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House has been around for over 120 years and has fallen under some disrepair. So, some residents are looking at raising $3 million to bring the historic structure back to its glory. There are other revitalization efforts going on in the downtown area, and the group thinks this is the best time to do the same to the theater that has been a part of many people’s lives.
“I hear so many people talk to me about their grandma and grandpa use to take them up here, these are memories that they keep forever,” says Richard Fowler, Friends of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House. “So many people have moved out of town, moved all over the country, and still have memories of the St. Marys Theater.”
Doctor Ellen Hunter made the first donation toward the renovations. She grew up around St. Marys and her audiology practice is located there too, so she felt the need to make her home better.
“I want it to be strong my kids and grandkids,” says Hunter. “I grew up in this theater, this is where we had homecoming, this is where I went to an absence amount of movies and I just wanted to get on board.”
For more information about how to donate log on to www.grandoperahouselive.com.