Friends of the Lima Symphony annual geranium sale will be presale and delivery only

The effects of the coronavirus have touched just about everything and the annual Friends of the Lima Symphony geranium sale is not exempt.
The group has decided to have the sale but with changes. They will only take pre-sale orders through their website or by calling the office. Orders will have to be prepaid with a $30 minimum and a $5 delivery fee. All geraniums will be delivered. So, there are no pick-up orders so social distancing can be maintained.
President of the Friends of the Lima Symphony Joe Warnement says, “It's just a beneficial activity, and we hated to see it go away this year. So, we had to put our brains together in order to come up with an inventive way to make sure we that we're able to still serve our customers and keep them safe.”
Orders need to be placed by May 1st with deliveries on May 13th and 14th.