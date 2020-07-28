Friends of the Lima Symphony throw a "flocking" fundraiser

If you've gone past the Lima Symphony Orchestra office on Market Street, you may have noticed some extra pink additions to their lawn.
The Friends of the Symphony are holding a "flocking" fundraiser, which involves people making a donation to have another person's yard decked out with plastic flamingos, and the flock can only be removed with a further donation.
It's a way to bring awareness to the symphony during a time when many concerts and events have been cancelled, and also to have some fun.
"It’s just a fun and socially distanced way to get some visibility and say hi to your friends, even if you can’t see them in person, to send a little something their way that they might not be expecting," said Renee Keller, marketing and education coordinator for LSO. "It gets the whole neighborhood involved because your neighbor see it, people driving by your house see it."
More information about how to participate can be found on the Lima Symphony website.