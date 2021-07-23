It’s a busy weekend in Celina for the Lake Festival, and there’s even an event for all of the bookworms in the area.
The annual Friends of the Mercer County District Library book sale kicks off Friday. Books of all types and genres are set up in the Book Barn next to the Marilyn Frahm Memorial Park.
There’s great deals on the books, having people leaving with tall stacks of literature for as much as a new book would usually cost. The funds from the book sale will help pay for the summer programs at the Mercer County Library.
The sale will continue Saturday from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. with a special bag day sale.