Friends of the Symphony expecting to exceed $20,000 goal from geranium sale

On Wednesday, the Friends of the Symphony took advantage of the sunshine and successfully held their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Thousands of flowers and ferns were picked up Wednesday after the organization's annual geranium sale. Last year, they could only deliver orders. This year, with help from the Apollo Career Center FFA and floral marketing students, they pulled everything off in-person. Joe Warnement, the Friends of the Symphony President says they are projected to exceed their $20,000 goal, which will go to the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
"The symphony is always our main source of revenue that we raise our money for," says Warnement. "And we donate it to them to use for any of their outreach programs that they do or any of the needs for the symphony."
Their donation will also help the symphony as they transition back into an in-house performance season this fall.
"It's tremendous to be able to get back in front of a live audience. They've really missed the live audience and the reaction."
The geranium pick-up will last until 7 PM on Wednesday outside the Apollo Career Center Public Safety building on Reed Road.
To view the Lima Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 schedule and order tickets, visit limasymphony.com/.