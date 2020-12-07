From service to civilian, electrical co-op guides military members to new careers

On a day we remember members of our military, we look at a company that's taking part in a program to close the gap of helping veterans transition to civilian life.
Midwest Electric is one of 900 electrical cooperatives taking part in Vets Power Us. It’s an initiative of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to connect employers with job-seeking veterans, active service members, and their families.
"There’s a certain work quality, work ethic quality that we really admire in veterans," Matt Berry said, CEO of Midwest Electric. "The leadership skills the commitment to safety, the teamwork, the camaraderie, the ability to adapt in a crisis. So they have a lot of the skills that match up with what we need in employees."
The workforce is aging out. In the next five years, it’s anticipated 15,000 people will retire from co-ops. That's the main reason for the hiring initiative.
Midwest Electric employs a veteran and active service member. Both had different paths to get where they are, but say their military work transitions well to their careers.
"We were trained to be task-oriented," Jim Williams said, an Army Veteran and Safety and Facilities Coordinator for Midwest electric. "And so when we were given a task, we would plan how we would do that task, and then we would go about an orderly manner of completing that task. Sometimes the task would change. And so, you had to change to meet that task and sometimes in high stress."
"I like the thought of becoming a lineman because I noticed right away it’s a job you can’t get complacent in," said Tech Sgt. Paul Pfenning of the Air Force and National Guard. "You have to be conditioned to work under pressure for an extended amount of time. And like my military career that’s something we’re used to."
With many electrical cooperatives in rural America, the initiative aims to keep the rural military men and women, serving close to home.
Now Williams has 13 years of experience under his belt with Midwest Electric. Pfenning was hired in the summer. And although he has since been deployed overseas, he’s anxious to get begin his career again when he returns.
"They’re a great company, said Pfenning, who will get back to work in the warehouse after active duty. "They have made this, this journey so far, pretty easy. I know I put them in a tight spot, but they’ve been very supportive. I couldn’t thank them enough."