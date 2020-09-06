It’s a tradition that’s 130 years old that the pandemic was not going to put a stop to. On Sunday, the Fryberg St. John’s Church held what they called the "Fryberg Homecoming: COVID style."
The festival was far from traditional as this year, they decided to make it a drive-thru only celebration. What usually would be a day packed with family fun, had to be downscaled to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
The drive-thru line wrapped around the church and beyond, just so people could get their hands on some of their favorite homecoming food.
Cindy Koenig, the chairman of the Fryberg Homecoming festival says, “Our main attraction is our turtle soup, that’s what we’re known for, that’s what we’re famous for, that’s what everyone comes here for. Even though we couldn’t get everybody here to have a normal festival, we’re calling it the ‘Fryberg Homecoming: COVID Style’ to kind of make light of it all.”
The Fryberg Homecoming festival is a fundraiser for St. John’s, and the money raised will go toward the general upkeep of the church and the remodeling of the new bathrooms.