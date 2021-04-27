Fully vaccinated Ohioans don't have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19

Ohio is changing their rules for quarantining as more people get vaccinated in the state.
Ohioans who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine says that this will be key for high school students who had to miss out on school and extracurricular activities because of contact tracing. 21% of Ohio’s 16 and 17-year-olds have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. DeWine expects it will not be that much longer until children as young as 12 years old will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.
“These young people who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports, they will be able to participate in other activities, even though they may at some point in the future be exposed to someone who has the COVID,” adds DeWine. “This change will also apply to adults as well, the only exception being those in nursing homes, those who are in assisted living centers, or other congregated care settings.”
Ohio is getting close to 40% of people getting their first dose of the vaccine and just over 30% of the residents who are fully vaccinated.