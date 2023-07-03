Fun festivities planned throughout the day at this year's Star Spangled Spectacular

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tomorrow, July 4th is the day we celebrate the freedoms that we have in the United States, and Lima is getting ready for its celebration. Holly Geaman has more on what you need to know at this year's Star Spangled Spectacular.
Final preps are being done to spruce up Faurot Park for the 2023 Star Spangled Spectacular. Crews are mowing and putting up event signs. It takes many hours of preparation and teamwork to present an event like the Star Spangled Spectacular.
"There are a lot of people helping, the city has to spruce of the park of course and get everything ready for that," said Mike Carpenter, 2023 Star Spangled Spectacular chair. "We have the car cruise-in, people have to organize the car cruise-in, invite people and get the word out. The fireworks, we have to get those arranged and sponsored. We have a fishing derby which we didn't have last year, we have some sponsors for that and also the Lima Area Concert Band being the big entertainment, we have to get them lined up and get them you know, set up the day of the concert. And the race! Starting the day with the race, that's a big event too, getting everybody signed up and then registered the morning of."
Here are some things you'll want to know. It kicks off with the Star Spangled Spectacular Freedom 5K Run and Walk at 9:00 a.m. with registration starting at 7 a.m. at the pavilion stage. The Veterans Appreciation Car Cruise-in will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the grass area by the new playground. A youth fishing derby will begin at 1 p.m. at Bear Lake. There will be food trucks throughout the day in the park as well. The Lima Area Concert Band will be playing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion on top of the hill. You are then invited to head down to the "Bowl" to view the fireworks at 10 p.m.
Now for getting to Faurot Park, there will be parking at the cemetery entering at Woodlawn and North Shore Drive. There will also be handicapped parking at South Cole and Northshore Drive entering from Woodlawn Avenue with a shuttle service to the events. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority will be running a shuttle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the evening activities. You can park at Mercy Health-Saint Rita's lot at Collette and Spring and get a ride down to the park.
You can find the event map on the "Lima 4th" Facebook page. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!