Funday Sunday gets wild at the Mazza Museum

Things got wild at The Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay for their Funday Sunday event themed “Wild Safari”.
Every kid got a safari hat and walked from table to table interacting and creating. This event is an art and literature educational experience, but the kids just see it as fun. Ben Sapp, the director of the Museum, says it’s important to get kids interested and educated about the arts when they’re young.
“Well, the arts and literature, we feel, go hand in hand, and hopefully starting them at an early age with the appreciation and the interest will continue and to help them be wonderful students, and in a sense wonderful individuals in our communities,” says Sapp.
In every corner, there was something new and exciting to do. This event is heavily supported by the community as everyone working the event are volunteers. Next month’s event is themed “Wild Wacky Weather.” Every Funday Sunday lands on the first Sunday of the month, and it is free to attend.