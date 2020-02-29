Fundraiser at 20th Century Lanes will fund Honor Flights bringing Veterans to D.C.

The Lima Flag City Honor Flight took over 20th Century Lanes on Saturday (2/29) for a fundraiser to try to bring Veterans to their place of honor.
The Honor Flight believes that if America felt that it was important to build a monument to honor the sacrifice veterans made, then every Veteran deserves to experience and visit it themselves.
Fundraisers like the one on Saturday at the bowling alley make a big impact on the organization’s efforts as the honor flight is strictly run on donations.
Mike Melvin, the Lima Ambassador of Flag City Honor Flight says, “It brings closure to their military life. A lot of these guys, it brings healing, especially the Vietnam Era Veterans. A lot of them have a lot of hurt in their heart that they've had for years, and Honor Flight brings pure healing to that, that makes this all worthwhile.”
Mike’s efforts have been able to get 62 veterans on the honor flight so far, and he hopes to take even more for the flight on September 24th.