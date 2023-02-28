Fundraiser being held to benefit a teen experiencing musculoskeletal pain due to long COVID

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A fundraiser is being held to help a teen battling the pain of long COVID.
Ayden Varno was diagnosed with COVID back in 2021. Since then he experienced musculoskeletal pain in his back. There is a clinic in Arkansas that can help ease his pain, but insurance can only cover so much. So this weekend, there will be a fundraiser at the Steelworkers Union Hall in St. Marys to help raise money for the family to be with him during the treatment that could last between three and four months. And the family is grateful for the people that have reached out to help them out during this process.
"We made the decision as a family early on that we could either just focus in and stay where we were at or be open about it and include and reach people," says Lynda Varno, Ayden's mom. "So, really by sharing our hearts and being vulnerable, it's been really exciting to see the support around us and really from people that we don't really know. That are just caring for us and prayer for us and just being with us through the process. It has been amazing."
"COVID, long COVID is a serious thing and it is not a lot of fun to deal with," adds Ayden Varno, who has pediatric Long COVID.
The fundraiser is this Saturday at 227 East South Street and will include dinner, a DJ, raffles, and auctions. Doors open at 4:30 and the cost is $20 for ages 12 and up and $10 for children. For more information, you can visit the Team Varno Facebook Page.