Fundraiser for a counseling center in Lima brings women together

Women gathered at a church in Lima on Saturday for some hope, tea, and chocolate.
The Cornerstone of Hope invited ladies out to Crossroads Church of God for their fundraising event. The morning consisted of checking out boutique vendors, basket raffles, and of course brunch. Tea was also served for people to try, and everyone was given a bag of chocolate goodies.
This feel-good brunch event is to not only raise money for The Cornerstone but also give women a chance to focus on their own mental health.
Kari Taylor, the executive director of Cornerstone of Hope says, “Part of our mental health, it’s being able to give, it’s being able to serve. So I think for women to come and know it’s so uplifting for them, but to know they’re also then contributing to the help of others, I just think that combines this beautifully into a day that’s filled with hope.”
The Cornerstone of Hope is a counseling service that aims to help any person of any age with their mental health. Money raised at this event will go toward helping offset the cost of counseling for those who can't afford it.