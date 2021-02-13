Fundraiser to reunite kids with their moms

A bake sale at the Forest Park United Methodist Church on Saturday raised money to help send kids to connect with their incarcerated moms.
Valentine's day themed treats lined the tables at the church to help raise money for the Isiah Hope Project. The money raised will be used to help with transportation and other fees to get kids to the prisons to visit their moms.
Judy Frisby founded the project after taking her grandson to see his mom every month for years. She realized how important it was for kids to have a connection with their mothers, no matter what the circumstance.
“The kids are kind of forgotten victims because some of them are raised by single moms and when the mom goes away, the kids are usually left with a family member or a foster parent and so the number one priority for the kids — because they don’t know what happened and they don’t care — they just want to see their mom.”
To learn more about the project, or to donate, you can head to their Facebook page.