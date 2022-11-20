Fundraising to fix the historic Van Wert clock begins in 2023

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - You can't miss the revitalization that is going on in downtown Van Wert, but there is one historical piece that needs to be fixed at the center of it. The over 100-year-old National Bank Clock that sits in front of the Municipal Court building needs repaired. Main Street Van Wert estimates it is going to cost around $80,000 to fix the clock and another $20,000 to maintain it. With the multi-million dollar projects going on to improve the buildings that surround it, it just make sense to get the historic time piece restored as well.

Fundraising to fix the historic Van Wert clock begins in 2023

“So, the heart of our mission is restoring and revitalizing our downtown and saving Ohio’s treasures,” says Joe Dray, Ex. Dir. of Main Street Van Wert. “This piece, this clock has been in our community here since 1917. So, bring that back to life and to complement what is already going on down here is really important.”

Fundraising to fix the historic Van Wert clock begins in 2023

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.