Future female leaders look to hear from local author

A former Lima resident is sharing her journey to success during a fundraiser this Saturday.
The Women's Leadership Collective is hosting author Daniela Pierre Bravo. The LCC Alumni co-authored the book "Earn It" with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski. Daniela overcame living as an undocumented immigrant, to pay for her way through college and find a career for herself working in national media. Organizers say that Daniela's inspirational story will connect with women no matter what the age.
“Obviously, any young girl who is headed off to college, in college, or starting a career would be perfect for Daniela,” says Linda Chartrand of the Women’s Leadership Collective. “But even women who are in their 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s who are about to make a career change or who haven’t always gotten to where they wanted to get, need a little bit of extra encouragement and kind of some knowhow skills which is what she plans to talk about.”
If you would like to hear Daniela talk about her experiences and her book, the discussion and book signing will be at The Met in downtown Lima this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $25 for Women's Leadership Collective members and $35 for non-members. The book will be on sale during the event.
Press Release from the Women’s Leadership Collective: A discussion and book signing event with NBC Universal Producer, Contributor for NBC’s Know Your Value, & C0-Author of Earn It! Know your value and Grow Your Career in Your 20’s and Beyond, Daniela Pierre Bravo, Lima Central Catholic Graduate, will visit her home town to share her ideas on starting a career: how to negotiate a raise, advocate for more responsibility, and figure out whether you’re in the career that’s right for you.
January 11. 2020 2-4pm at THE MET 306 N. Main St. Lima, Ohio. There will be Hors d’oeuvres and Cash Bar. Books Available for purchase.
Tickets are $25 for WLC members and $35 for nonmembers.
Tickets can be purchased online at the WLC Facebook page https//earnit.eventbrite.com or in person at the door.