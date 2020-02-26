Future soldiers take unique oath of enlistment

Thirty future soldiers from around the area attended a swearing-in ceremony at Wapakoneta High School that was unlike any other. The group participated in the first-ever swear ceremony led by an army member stationed in outer space.
Wapakoneta, Ohio is the birthplace of the first man to ever walk the moon and now is gaining even more ties to outer space.
"This is the first time ever we've had an astronaut, especially from the army in space, go live and do the Oath of Enlistment ceremony," said Staff Sergeant James Payea.
That’s right - you heard Staff Sergeant James Payea correctly - 30 future soldiers from 10 different schools gathered at Wapakoneta High School for a unique experience that’s quite literally out of this world.
“Welcome aboard the international space station," announced Astronaut Andrew R. Morgan.
Astronaut Morgan led the group, along with 600 other future soldiers across the country, through the oath while live streaming from space. It’s an experience Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve and Wapakoneta native Ted L. Copeland says is unique.
"It's a once in a lifetime experience as they embark on their military career, how many other soldiers that they're gonna meet and train, had this opportunity," said Sergeant Major Copeland.
Violet Taylor, a senior at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, was among those future soldiers present for the ceremony.
"I think it's awesome I don't know what another branch can say they've been sworn in from space," commented Taylor.
As for what these future soldiers have to look forward to, Sergeant Major Copeland says their experience in the army will be much like was this week- once in a lifetime.
"Have fun. It’s going to be stressful at first but it's going to be a life experience that they'll probably never get again," said Sergeant Major Copeland.