Garage a total loss after Friday morning fire in Lima

The Lima Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that occurred Friday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to 531 Hazel Avenue at 9:28 A.M for a report of a garage fire. Upon arrival, the department noticed that the detached garage located behind the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire within an hour of arrival.
The garage is reported to be a total loss, along with four vehicles that were located inside and outside the garage.
An estimated $40,000 worth of damage has been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.