Garage sales in January, but in the warmth Moon City Event Center

Spring cleaning started early for the vendors at Moon City Event Center Saturday for their indoor garage sale.
Moon City was filled with everything you’d want to find at a garage sale but conveniently out of the way of the wintery weather. Even if garage sales aren’t your thing, Moon City has boutiques and consignment shops in the building year-round along with a music shop as well.
Brad Lambert, the owner of Moon City, says his wife came up with the idea for an indoor garage sale. “Opened the business up to a bunch of different folks that wanted to get rid of some stuff and didn’t want to for spring to have a garage sale," says Lambert.
Moon City also holds concerts year-round of a variety of genres. To see their concert schedule visit their Facebook page.