Garden enthusiasts learn about leaf casting during Tuesday's Brown Bag Series

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area garden enthusiasts get a chance to be artistic in the garden.
Leaf casting was the topic of the Allen County Master Gardeners Brown Bag Series today. It's an art project where you take a larger leaf, that has good veining and cast it in concrete. The process can take some time to get the casting just right but the finished piece is one of a kind and can be used in many ways in your garden.
"Put anywhere you want to in your garden. You can use it as a, you can also put seeds on it for birds or water if you want to. So it's a two-way thing, decoration and purposeful use with what you want to do with it," said Sandy Kennedy, Master Gardener.
Kennedy also unveiled her first attempt at a leaf stepping stone. Those attending received instructions for leaf casting to try at home. Next week's Brown Bag topic is all about garlic. The public is invited to meet at the gazebo in The Children's Garden at 12:15 p.m. for the program.