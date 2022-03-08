Gas prices continue to break records and don't look like they will stop anytime soon

The average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to break records and experts don't see the rise stopping anytime soon.
As of Tuesday morning, AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is around $4.17. Locally we are below the national average, topping out around $4.09 a gallon at noon on Tuesday. Besides setting an average high, this recent run also set a record for the biggest jump in price over the past seven days, at 49 cents.
“So right now, oil is up around $130 a barrel, about two weeks ago it was less than $100. That is what is really driving the market,” says Dr. John Navin, ONU Dean of College Business Administration. “It’s really all about political risk right now, we don’t know what is going to happen with the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and how that is going to affect world oil markets. So, everybody is hedging their bets that supply is drastically going to be reduced.”
The biggest question is how high prices are going to get, and Navin says there are a lot of factors that could contribute to what happens in the future.
“The OPEC countries may decide to increase supply, Mexico may decide to increase supply,” adds Navin. “We see that President Biden is starting to think about talking to Venezuela to get their oil back on the market. Iran or Iraq may contribute more oil to the market. So, it’s really any bodies guess right now what is going to happen, but I don’t think we are going to see $2.50 gas prices anytime soon.
And if supply chain issues and inflation haven't caused everything to rise in price, Navin says with the price of oil as high as it is, it will force more price increases in retail items.
