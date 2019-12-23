Gas prices higher at the pumps than this time last year

It’s no Christmas at the gas pumps as prices are nearly 50 cents higher than this time last year.
In just the past week, prices have gone up 2 cents. According to GasBuddy.com, the highest reported gasoline in the state of Ohio at the pump is $2.89 with the lowest coming in at $2.19 a gallon. In the Lima area, prices are holding in the middle ranging from $2.32 at the Fuel Stop in Wapakoneta and $2.38 at Sam’s Club here in Lima. Prices move up from there with $2.45 at Casey’s in Cridersville, $2.54 at the BP in Shawnee and $2.59 at the Speedway in Elida. The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.53.