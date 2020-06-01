Gas prices slowly on the rise in Ohio

Over the last few weeks, we've been enjoying the lower gas prices statewide, but prices in Ohio have been slowly on the rise.
GasBuddy says gas prices in the state have risen just over two cents per gallon over the last week, averaging a $1.97 a gallon for the state. That's about 42 cents higher than gas prices a month ago.
Those with GasBuddy say it's going to be hard to know exactly where gas prices are going to go over the next few weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on. But as oil prices continue to rise, the recovery in gas prices is likely to continue, possibly hitting two dollars in the next week or two.