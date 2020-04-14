Gearing up for the gardening season

We have had some hints of spring weather here in northwest Ohio, and some of you may have that itch to get your garden started.
Gardening is a time-consuming hobby, and most require daily care for the best results. While it is a little early to start digging for most plants, some cooler weather crops, such as potatoes, broccoli, and lettuce can be put into the ground right now. But one local gardener wants to remind people that the potential for a great garden depends largely on preparation and patience.
"The most important thing is soil preparation and to get the soil worked up and weed-free, and with the amount of rain we've had and the rain we have in the forecast, we probably need to be cautious that we are waiting until the soil is kind of crumbly and dry," explained Gretchen Staley, Master Gardener.
For those new to gardening, there are lower maintenance foods you can try to grow, such as carrots, lettuce, and radishes.