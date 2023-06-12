GenNext Makers Camp wants to give kids an inside look at local manufacturing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Young students could find a path to their future, with a new camp that will give them an inside look into the world of manufacturing.
Through the GenNext Makers Camp, the City of Lima is giving kids nine to fourteen years old the chance to learn more about local manufacturers and what skills are needed to get jobs at their facilities. The free four-day camp starts July 10th and the goal is to show the students the various options they have available when they graduate high school.
"It really just gives them an opportunity to see what future career paths are here in Lima," says Jessica Begonia, Lima's Public Information Officer. "So, we are going to be showcasing some of our local manufacturing facilities and also talking about where STEM education can take these students as they explore the different opportunities ahead of them."
The GenNext Makers Camp runs July 10th through the 13th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bradfield Center. There is no cost to attend the program and parents can sign their kids up by going to the City of Lima's website and going to the Workforce and Small Business Development tab.