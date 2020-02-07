Germs are everywhere, are you disinfecting the right things in your home

Are you keeping your house clean enough to keep your family healthy?

Between the attention that’s been given to the coronavirus, and the 19 million people that the CDC says have had the flu this season, keeping a germ-free home should be a top priority. According to Pam Lawrence, an infection control nurse at Lima Memorial, most of the flu-causing germs are spread by sick people coughing and sneezing onto things that others will touch. She talks about the importance of cleaning those places.

“All of your countertops," says Lawrence. "Your countertops in your kitchen, countertops in your bathroom, anywhere where you could have coughed and left droplets or secretions on that surface.”

She says to always cough into your elbow, or at least your hands. If you do cough into your hands, wash them immediately after.

There are a lot of places that need to be disinfected that many people might not have thought of. Things that are touched on a day-to-day basis would include remotes, cell phones, the office phone, keyboards, your computer mouse, door handles, and even changing your toothbrush after being sick could help stop the spread of those germs.

 

