"Get In Line, Online" designed to cut down BMV wait times

Lieutenant Governor Husted also made a stop in Lima Tuesday afternoon to announce a new feature designed to cut down waiting times at the BMV.
Husted, along with Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman presented the "Get In Line, Online" system for Allen County. Now you can register a spot at the BMV online - you're given a four-hour window to arrive at the BMV, check in, and claim your spot in line.
A pilot project was originally launched in June of last year, and those locations showed wait times being cut by about 15 minutes. The hope is to bring down wait times for the entire state.
"Using it to refine our system, and better our customer service - you’ve got that front-end wait time, but really long term, that data is just as important to driving down that wait time," Norman said. "We’ve never had access to data that measures wait times at the Ohio BMV before 'Get In Line, Online', so it’s really game changing for us to have that."
The self-service kiosks are expected to be installed in BMV offices around the state by June of this year.