Media Release from the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness: Columbus, OH – Ohioans are likely to experience wetter-than-average conditions in the Great Lakes this winter, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service.

There is also a 75% chance of a weak La Niña, which returns for the third consecutive winter, during the Northern Hemisphere winter (December 2022 – February 2023). A La Niña occurs when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretches across the Pacific Ocean and may create a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.

