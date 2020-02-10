Getting everything together to file taxes

Tax season is in full swing - and are you ready to get everything filed for this year?
People were lining up at Liberty Tax Service to get a head start on filing their taxes. The general manager of Liberty Tax Service says that while Tax Day isn't until April, you should have received your W-2 form by now from your employer. But if you still haven't gotten that form yet - there are other options to getting your taxes done.
"We’re coming along that time where employers haven't given your W-2s, February 15th, would be that date where we will start taking last paystubs," said Veronica Dortch, general manager. "But, it is important for you to try and get your W-2s - that’s a good thing."
It's also recommended that people don't wait until the very last minute to get their taxes done.