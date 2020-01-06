Getting ready for the 2020 Lima Relay for Life

Although summer feels like ages away, things are already underway to prepare for this year's Lima Relay for Life.
Last year, the relay celebrated its 25th year in Lima, raising around $95,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Organizers are already getting things together for the 26th Relay, which will be held this coming June. They say that the community support over the years has been amazing, and they're hoping that people will be getting ready for the relay by starting their fundraising now.
"Now is the time to get your things together and we can help you with that; we’re going to have a meeting on January 16 at the Medical Park at 5:30 PM on Eastown Road," said Cheryl Nagy with the Lima Relay for Life. "We'll get you all set up, we'll talk a little bit about fundraising, give you tips, and also set you up with other relayers, so they can help you get your team all set up and get your fundraising going."
The Lima Relay for Life will be held on Friday, June 19th at Spartan Stadium. Proceeds from the event will go to support the American Cancer Society with funding for research, education, and patient support.