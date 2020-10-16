The Autism Life Center of Lima is making sure that individuals with sensory sensitivities are getting what they need during the pandemic.
Today was round two for their “Sensory Fun Bags”. They held a curbside pickup for families to get a bag filled with sensory friendly items. The goal is to put useful tools in the hands of children and adults with sensory sensitivities, autism and other developmental disabilities.
Tera Viola from the Autism Life Center explains, “During the pandemic a lot of the kids, just like everybody else, they didn’t have school. Which means they were missing out on some of therapies. Many places were closed so we wanted to put something in their hands that they could use, learn from, and maybe have used during therapy.”
The Autism Life Center was assisted by the Lima Y-W-C-A and a donation from Walmart.